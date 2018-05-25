The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy morning weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Saturday with a prospect of isolated thunderstorms over Yola, Mambila Plateau, Abuja, Kaduna and Lafia.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 35 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be chances of localised thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience morning cloudiness with chances of localised rains over Calabar and Lagos in the morning hours.

It also predicted localised thunderstorm would prevail over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse and Kano in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Katsina, Gusau, Sokoto and Yelwa during the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 41 and 25 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Increased cloudiness is expected with a prospect of isolated thunderstorms and rain showers to prevail over the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.