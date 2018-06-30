The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy morning conditions over the central states of the country with prospects of rains over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Bauchi, Gombe, Jos, Yola and Kaduna axis on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorm and rains were probable over Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience prospects of moderate rains in the morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 31 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted chances of thunderstorm and rains over the entire southern cities in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over Sokoto and Yelwa during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Later in the day thunderstorms are expected over the entire region with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 34 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There is likelihood of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over some parts of the country within 24 hours.”