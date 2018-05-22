The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy morning conditions over the Central states of the country on Wednesday with prospects of localised thunderstorm over Yola, Jos, Lafia, Ibi, Makurdi and Abuja.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 37 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

It added that localised thunderstorms were probable over Jalingo, Mambilla, Makurdi and Minna axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorm over places like Kano, Kaduna, Zaria and Gombe axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day localised thunderstorms is expected over the Northeast with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 41 and 18 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With high influx of moisture into the country and heating, conditions are favorable for thunderstorms activities within the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.