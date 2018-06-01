The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the central states of the country on Saturday morning with thunderstorms and rains over most parts later in the day.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were expected over places like, Jos, Lokoja, Abuja, Lafia and Mambilla Plateau axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience morning cloudiness with chances of thunderstorms and rains over the entire south later in the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that the southern states would have day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy morning with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse, Potiskum, Kano, Gusau and Katsina in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Northern states are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 41 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Weather charts shows gradual buildup of rainfall activities and this would lead to thunderstorms from tomorrow afternoon across most parts of the country” NiMet predicts.