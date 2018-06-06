The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Thursday with chances of localised thunderstorms over Lafia, Abuja, Lokoja and Makurdi in the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 37 and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of localised thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna and Minna in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southeastern States would experience localised morning thunderstorms over Ikom, Enugu and Abakaliki and cloudy afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted cloudy morning with chances of localised thunderstorms over the Southwestern region in the Afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet further predicted localised morning rains over the South-South States and cloudy afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions except Sokoto and Yelwa axis where localised thunderstorms are anticipated in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Later in the afternoon and evening period, localised thunderstorms are to prevail over the entire region with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 42 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Increased cloudiness is expected to prevail in most regions with prospect of localised thunderstorms in most parts of the country in the next 72 hours.”