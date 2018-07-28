The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted thunderstorms and rains over the Central States of the country such as Minna, Bida, Abuja, Ilorin, Bauchi, Makurdi, Jos and Yola on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 to 30 and 14 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most places later in the day.

The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy conditions in the morning hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 30 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of rains over Lagos, Ijebu Ode, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Calabar, Ikom and Eket axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Yelwa, Maiduguri, Potiskum, Nguru, Dutse, Katsina, Gusau, Kano and Zaria during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Thunderstorms and rains are likely over most places of the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy condition with thunderstorms and rains are expected over most places within the country in the next 24 hours.”