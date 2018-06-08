The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of Nigeria on Saturday morning with prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over Niger and Yelwa.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 36 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that thunderstorms were expected to prevail over Mambilla Plateau, Abuja, Ibi, Yola, Lokoja, Makurdi and Ilorin in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further predicted that the southeastern states would experience cloud weather condition in the morning with prospects of moderate rain showers over Port Harcourt, Calabar and Yenagoa with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It also predicted thunderstorms and moderate rain showers over Ekiti, Benin, Akure, Osogbo, Enugu, Owerri and the coastal cities later in the day.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy to partly cloudy morning with prospects of moderate thunderstorms over Gusau, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe and Kano.

“Northern States are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 42 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rain showers are expected over some part of the country with varying intensities in the next 24 hours”