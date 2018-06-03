The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the Central States of the country on Monday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Bida, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja and Lokoja in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 35 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that isolated thunderstorms were expected to prevail over Abuja, Jos, Mambilla plateau, Bauchi, Yola and their environs in the afternoon and evening hours, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with prospect of isolated rain showers over Akure, Benin, Calabar, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Eket, Lagos, IJebu-Ode and Yenagoa.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over the inland and coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy skies conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina and Gusau in the morning hours.

“There are prospects isolated thunderstorms over places like Nguru, Dutse, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Gusau and Zaria with day and night temperatures of 32 to 40 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rain showers over some part of the country with varying intensities are likely to prevail in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.