To boost accurate weather forecast in Nigeria, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) will establish weather forecasting stations at every 100 square kilometre of the country.

NiMET’s Director General, Prof. Abubakar Mashi, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Bayero University Kano (BUK) at the weekend in Abuja, noted that NiMET has instituted partnerships with tertiary institutions in Nigeria to increase the density of meteorological stations.

The MoU, borne out of the need for a mutually beneficial synergy, is aimed at satisfying the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) requirement of at least one meteorological station in every 100 square kilometres.

Mashi, who commissioned the BUK meteorological station, noted that without weather and climate, there cannot be life, and by extension, development.

He added that with collaborations, the negative effects associated with weather and climate would be reduced, due to the efficacy of forecasts issued by NiMet.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Bello, restated his commitment to working with NiMet, promising to adhere to the obligations, as prescribed in the MoU.

The collaboration between NiMet and BUK will also involve training staff of the university on instrumentation and accurate weather forecasting.