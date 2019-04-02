<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Government has sought partnership and improved relations with the Republic of India on space research, peaceful use of atomic energy and biotechnology for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, stated this on Monday in Abuja, when Abhay Thakur, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit.

Onu thanked the Indian government for the capacity building of Nigerian scientists, even as he congratulated them on the success of their anti-satellite missiles launch.

The minister said Nigeria was currently building a knowledge-based society, driven by innovation and would convert knowledge and research to products and services for the benefits of her citizenry.

Earlier, Thakur said that India was looking forward for co-operation on skills development, peaceful application of space technology in agriculture, atomic energy and innovation in many areas of agriculture.

Other areas of interest, according to him, were resources mapping and the application of science and technology to all kinds of industrial growth and development.