Two engineering students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Taofeek Afeez and Alayande Abiola, have emerged winners of the 2018 Imagine Cup National Finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Imagine Cup which started in 2003 is an annual competition sponsored by Microsoft Corporation in which it brings together student-developers to help resolve some world’s toughest challenges.

It is considered the “Olympics of technology” by computer science and engineering students, and is one of the top competitions related to technology and software design.

All Imagine Cup competitors create projects that address the Imagine Cup theme: “Imagine a World Where Technology Helps Solve the Toughest Problems.”

NAN also reports that seven ideas were selected from all entries received in Nigeria. The winner will go on to compete at the Middle East & Africa finals.

The two undergraduates of Physics Electronics and Electrical Electronics, who jointly formed TEAM TREP, presented a solution called Real Drip – a device that reduces the risk of blood clot or deep vein thrombosis.

The non-invasive device monitors the flow of intravenous fluid during intravenous treatment and the rate at which intravenous fluid drops (flow rate), and notifies medical staff in real time.

It ensures timely removal of intravenous needle to prevent back flow of blood which may lead to pulmonary embolism if necessary action is not taken in time.

Akin Banuso, General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, said in his welcome address that students could change the world.

“At Microsoft, we believe this new generation of innovators have the potential to address some of humanity’s most pressing problems – from how to predict and monitor diseases like Alzheimer’s and depression, to identifying ‘fake news’ or increasing response times during natural disasters.

“Through Imagine Cup, the world’s young, aspiring entrepreneurs and developers collaborate to build a technology application, create a business plan and gain a keen understanding of what is needed to bring a concept to market.

“In a cloud-first, mobile-first world, creators and makers must work together to create a cloud for global good,” he said.

Mr Banuso noted that national entries for the Imagine Cup competition opened in February and was available in 29 countries across the world including Nigeria.

He added that participants created or joined a team of up to three eligible students and together made an original technology project from start to finish.

He said that the process involved coming up with a great idea, putting together a plan, building a project and submitting it.

Taofeek Afeez, the leader of TEAM TREP, said that the team was excited about the win.

“”We would like to thank Microsoft for this opportunity. We look forward to competing at the global stage and do our country proud,” he said.

Damola Solanke, Principal, Azure Apps & Infrastructure Head, Microsoft Nigeria, and Chief Judge of the competition, said the winning idea was assessed based on four key areas – technology, innovation, concept and feasibility.

“We would like to commend TEAM TREP for satisfying the requirements of the competition.

“Their idea is well articulated, and we look forward to seeing more homegrown solutions to our pressing needs as a country,” he said.

He said that the finalists would win an all-expenses paid trip to the World Finals taking pace in Redmond, Seattle in July.

“They will compete with the best and brightest teams from across the globe for the title of World Champion, up to $100,000 cash prize and the chance to take home the Imagine Cup,” he said.

He said that this year’s Imagine Cup would see addition of three special awards representing the current state of digital transformation, namely: Artificial Intelligence – the best use of Azure intelligence tools; Big Data and Mixed Reality.

He listed some notable entries seen in the history of the competition to include Team X.GLU of the Czech Republic which took top honours in the 2017 world final for innovation – a glucose meter for children with Type 1 diabetes.

He said that the innovation was paired with a Microsoft Azure cloud solution in the form of an app that could reward behaviours to keep diabetes in check and managed through motivational in-app games.

According to the official, Team AMANDA, a 2016 finalist from Greece, created a bullying detection and intervention solution.