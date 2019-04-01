<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The federal government is working on improving its relationship with the Republic of India on the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Both countries will be partnering on atomic energy and biotechnology for their mutual benefit.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this on Monday in Abuja, when the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Abhay Thakur paid him courtesy visit.

Onu, who appreciated the Indian government for the capacity building of Nigerian scientists, also congratulated them for their success on anti-satellite missiles.

Assistant Chief Information officer of the Ministry Edet Etuk, stated this in a statement.

According to him, “Dr Onu said that Nigeria is building a knowledge society which is innovative-driven so that we use our knowledge to convert our products into goods and services we need.

“Earlier, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, His Excellency, Abhay Thakur, said that India is looking forward for corporation on skills development, peaceful application of space technology in agriculture, atomic energy and innovation in many areas of agriculture.

“Other areas of interest according the High Commissioner of India are resources mapping and the application of science and technology to all kinds of industrial growth and development.”