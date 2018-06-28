The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the Central States such as Minna, Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Jalingo and Lokoja on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that there are also chances of thunderstorms over places like Makurdi, Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Jos, Yola, Ilorin and Ibi in the evening and night hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience morning cloudiness with prospects of light rains over the coastal cities such as Ikom, Calabar, Ijebu Ode, Lagos and few cities around the South-West.

It also predicted thunderstorms and moderate rains over Osogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Benin, Asaba, Abakaliki, Enugu and Owerri including the coastal cities like Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Lagos and Ijebu Ode respectively.

NiMet further predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 32 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, northern States will experience cloudy to partly cloudy situation with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Kebbi during the morning hours.

“Northern States will also experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 36 and 22 to 24 respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy condition is expected with prospects of thunderstorms and rains with varying intensities over the Country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.