The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over central cities of Minna, Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Yelwa and Ilorin on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms over places like Kaduna, Lokoja, Makurdi, Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Jos and Ibi in the evening and night hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience morning cloudiness with prospects of light rains over the coastal cities of Ikom, Calabar and Ijebu Ode.

It also predicted moderate rains over Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Benin, Asaba, Abakaliki, Enugu and Owerri as well as the coastal cities of Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Lagos and Ijebu Ode later in the day.

The agency further predicted that the southern cities would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to it, Northern States will experience cloudy to partly-cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 36 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse, Kano, Yola, Katsina and Bauchi axis during the evening and night period.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy situation is expected to prevail over the country with prospects of thunderstorms and rain showers in some places in the next 24 hours,” it stated.