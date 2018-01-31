A red moon will grace the sky in most parts of China for over an hour during a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday night, according to the Beijing Planetarium.

The lunar eclipse, which is expected to begin at 7.48 p.m., will last for about five hours.

As the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, it will exhibit a reddish tinge as the sunlight is refracted while shining through Earth’s atmosphere.

The red moon is expected to be visible between 8.51 p.m. and 10.8 p.m., lasting about one hour and 17 minutes.

The moon will also appear bigger as its orbit is near its closest point to Earth.

The last time a complete lunar eclipse occurred was Sept. 28, 2015.

The next lunar eclipse will happen on July 28.