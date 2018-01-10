The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has charged scientists to harness innovation and utilize the STI road map as an instrument of providing jobs, creating wealth and reducing poverty in our nation.

The Minister gave the charge at the launched the South – South Sensitization Program on Science, Technology and Innovation Road Map 2030, at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He assured that the Ministry is willing to harness invention and innovation to catapult the nation towards economic recovery.

According to the Minister, the Buhari administration has accorded science and technology a prime place in the economy recovery and growth plan, adding that with the reduction in the importation of raw materials, Nigeria will save about 3 Trillion Naira in the next 5 years.

The savings, he added, will be utilized to service other critical sectors of the economy, such as job creation, social and infrastructural development.

Onu, who canvassed a transition from a resource to knowledge based economy, added that local content would now be encouraged in all science and engineering contracts in the country.

He appealed to staff to study and be guided by the road map in their scientific and research endeavours.

Earlier, the Director Science and Technology Promotion, Mr Ekanem Udoh, said unlike past policy guidelines, the road map is infused with practicable timelines to boost the scientific, and technological development of the country.