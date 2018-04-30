The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over central states of Abuja, Lafia, Ilorin, Makurdi, Kogi, Niger and Kaduna axis on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 18 to 27 degrees celsius.

It also predicted that the high ground of central cities would be under the influence of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

It stated that southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Saki, Iseyin, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Onitsha, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Ikom and environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over most parts during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Yola, Bauchi and Dutse with day and night temperatures of 37 to 43 and 24 to 28 degrees celsius.

It added that there would be localised thunderstorms over Kastina, Kano and Gusau, while other places would remain cloudy throughout the day.

It noted that “with moist south-westerly winds reaching as far the extreme northern cities, thunderstorms are anticipated across most part of the country within the next 24 hours.”