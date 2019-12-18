<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has assured that it would provide advanced and innovative support to MTN Nigeria following the trial roll-out of 5G network technology in Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company, Mr. Zhang Lulu, stated the company would keep supporting MTN through its challenges and requirements, providing the most innovative product and solution for MTN, to enable MTN subscribers enjoy the ultimate experience.

He noted that MTN partnership with Huawei in the roll-out would enable MTN to serve its subscribers with advanced technologies of the future, especially as Huawei is leading the 5G rollout globally.

Listing the advantages of 5G, Lulu stated that 5G network is 100 to 250 times faster than 4G, having 20 gigabits per second over wireless fast, and would enable users download high-definition contents, including large size videos under a second, unlike on 4G, where it takes up to 10 minutes.

The Huawei boss added that the technology has low latency rate which is the amount of delay between the sending and receiving of information making it a better future available to operators and customers.

He said, “Huawei’s 5G simplified solutions help operators build 5G networks with superior performance and user experience and rapidly deploy simple 5G networks to allow customers enjoy 5G services. The 5G technology improves operation and makes maintenance easier. This will also boost business growth.

“The 5G technology naturally optimises energy which makes it more efficient. It can also easily serve unconnected communities, in rural areas; delivering cost effective fiber-like broadband access to unconnected households in emerging markets.”

He noted that the deployment of 5G network would resolve the last mile access problems encountered using traditional fixed-line broadband solutions in both densely populated urban centres and sparsely populated rural areas.

According to him, 5G network would allow users of the technology to interface with next level pervasive intelligence, such as artificial intelligence, in a whole new dimension, adding that it also allows innovation in areas such as autonomous vehicles, Holographic Telepresence, improved virtual reality and the internet of things to thrive effortlessly.

He added that, “For example, Holographic Telepresence is a new type of 3D capture technology that allows high quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed and transmitted anywhere in the world in real-time.

“Communicating and interacting with remote users become as natural as face to face communication. This will aid possibilities such as remotely and seamlessly delivering high quality teaching, training, health operations, musical performances among others.”