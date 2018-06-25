Apple AirPods

Apple might be upgrading its headphone lineup in a big way next year with a new, high-end version of its wireless AirPods headphones with noise cancellation and water resistant technology and a (previously rumored) over-ear model, according to a report from Bloomberg.

An earlier report from Barclays analysts claimed that Apple would add the noise-cancellation feature to its AirPods sometime in 2019. Bloomberg’s report does indicate a delay for the over-ear models, though, which were originally rumored to be released before the end of 2018 back in March.

The noise-canceling, water-resistant AirPods may not be the only model Apple has in the works either. The report notes that a more modest upgrade that adds a new wireless chip and support for hands-free Siri activation is said to still be coming later this year, alongside a new case for the earbuds that will support Apple’s forthcoming AirPower wireless charging mat.

Along with the new headphones, Apple is also reportedly working on a new HomePod model for next year, although there are no details yet about what that will entail or how it will be different from the current model.

