



Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has reiterated its call on telecom consumers to eschew patronage and usage of counterfeit handsets and other substandard mobile devices in the country.

This was the focus of a one-day event, tagged: “Sensitisation programme on hazardous effect of non-type approved handsets and impact on quality of service and e-waste,” held at Paiko, Niger State.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, while addressing the audience at the event that also featured questions and answers between the consumers and the regulator, said the commission was worried by continuous proliferation of substandard mobile phones and devices in the country.

He explained that the sensitisation programme was part of the commission’s deliberate move to educate and create awareness on the hazardous effects and negative economic implications of the patronage of fake handsets and other Information and Communication Technology, ICT, devices in the country.

Danbatta, who was represented by Director, Zonal Operations Department at NCC, Mrs. Amina Shehu, said: “It is a programme designed by the commission to educate and enlighten the masses on the need to use type-approved handsets and the benefits of using such equipment which includes better quality of service (QoS), network integrity and safety of the end-users.”

She also enjoined telecoms consumers to check the commission’s official website to find the list of approved phone types from which they could make their choices.

Speaking on behalf of telecoms consumers and participants at the event, the Hakimi of Paiko, Alhaji Mansur Baba Mustapha, commended the commission for bringing such programme to Paiko community.

He, however, complained of poor network services and unsolicited text messages they receive from telecom operators with the commission providing necessary responses, especially on the need to activate the Do-Not-Disturb, DND, 2442 Short Code to stop unsolicited text messages.