The Technology Incubation Centre in Benue, which is aimed at generating jobs and wealth has been 80 per cent completed, an official says.

The Manager of the Incubation Centre, Mr Alex Uke, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday.

He explained that it was a Federal Government initiative aimed at developing Small and Medium Enterprises in the state where viable research would be translated into practical results.

According to him, the building which has reached an advanced stage, is awaiting furnishing and installation of facilities some of which are already on ground.

He said the centre was situated at the premises of the defunct Tractor Hiring Agency with eight large incubation units had been completed, while 10 others were still under construction.

Uke said that entrepreneurs would be trained in different skills at no cost after which they would be graduated and offered start-up grants to commence their own businesses and engage more hands to add value to their lives.

The manager said the centre would promote economic development, wealth generation, income and taxes and create jobs for the state.

“It will enhance the creation of entrepreneurial culture and a demonstration of the political commitment to small business.’’

He said that for tenant entrepreneurs, the benefits would facilitate access to resources, raise credibility and reduce risk of doing business and time to market product.

“Improved business skills will be encouraged and more synergies amongst client firm,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the National Technology Incubation programme (TIP) is a veritable institutional mechanism for commercialization of research and development result.

The programme also helps in value orientation by creating an environment for changing the attitude toward personal initiative creativity innovation and entrepreneurship.