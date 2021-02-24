



The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Abdulahhi, has stated that Nigeria’s attainment of digital transformation depends on the optimisation of the vast opportunities embedded in the space ecosystem.

Abdullahi stated this in Abuja, Wednesday when he received delegates from the Nigerian Institute of Space Engineers (NISEng) led by its National Chairman, Dr. Okpanachi George, who came to seek a possible collaboration with the agency.

He said it was a good development for the federal government agencies to partner with private organisations, adding that NITDA as the regulator of information technology in the country, has put in place policies and created an enabling environment for producers and professionals to come in and create innovations that would sustain a digital Nigeria.

He stated that contrary to beliefs that satellites are obsolete, emerging technologies are now transforming space technology ecosystem which will evolve a new chapter and give rise to enormous transformation in the industry.

Abdullahi noted that the agency was happy to partner with the NISEng because of his belief that the collaboration will drive innovations, adding that the space technology ecosystem is everywhere and encompasses different sectors like communications, agriculture and security.





He added that artificial intelligence and robotics play a key role in the digital space.

According to him, NITDA, through its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), will collaborate with the NISEng in coming up with ideas which will transform the country through initiatives such as research and development, blockchain, artificial intelligence and innovations.

He added that capacity building is an important factor in research and development, noting that the agency will lend its support in capturing all demographics, especially the young start-ups in order to create a robust local content which will prepare and position the country for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The agency, he said, is seriously looking forward to the collaboration because he believes the two organisations will exploit all possible innovations, ideas and commercialise them which in turn will consequently transform NISEng into a competitive, globally standard institute and sustain a digital Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier in his remarks, George thanked the NITDA DG and management staff, saying he has been following the agency’s activities for some time.

He observed that he is greatly puzzled at the agency’s dynamism and passion in sustaining a digital Nigeria.