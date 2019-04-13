<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged to boost the morale of young innovators to develop Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the country.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Isa Pantami, said this on Friday during a one-day workshop organised by the office for ICT Information and Entrepreneurs tagged “Startup Friday for Young Innovators, North West Zone’’ held in Kano.

He said that the ICT ecosystem was on the increase in the North East as a result of the establishment of Information Technology (IT) hubs by young innovators to pave way for the development of IT.

Pantami said that the workshop was aimed at identifying young innovators and bringing them to network, and motivate them on the challenges ahead.

According to him, NITDA is putting much emphasis on seven strategic pillars aimed at transforming the ICT sector in Nigeria.

He added that “regulation, capacity building, cybersecurity, digital job creation, digital inclusion, government services promotion and development, as well as local content promotion and development, are pillars the agency is working on to transform the sector.”

The National Coordinator of the programme, Dr Amina Magaji, said that the agency had organised similar workshops in all the six geopolitical zones.

Magaji said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness among youths on how to utilise opportunities in ICT, especially in job creation.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, commended NITDA for selecting Kano for the 11th edition of the Startup Friday programme.

Ganduje said that the state government was committed to partnering with NITDA for the promotion of ICT and job creation in Kano.

Meanwhile, NITDA had presented certificates and token to young innovators who made presentations during the workshop.