The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is currently investigating some entities including Banks, Fintechs, Telcos etc who are in alleged breach of the data privacy rights of Nigerians by some Data Controllers, NDPR.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the agency, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, and issued on Friday, the agency said Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is also under investigation for alleged violation of Article 2.1(2, 3) of the NDPR.

It may be recalled that NITDA issued the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) on 25th January, 2019 with the aim of stemming the tide of wanton abuse of data privacy, improving the global image of the Nigerian business environment and to stimulate a data economy which would lead to the creation of 300,000 jobs by 2022.

The DG therefore assured all Nigerians that the agency is prepared to guarantee their data privacy rights at all times and in the course of the ongoing investigation.

He also said NITDA is willing, able and ready to implement the NDPR with the ultimate aim of ensuring compliance and making businesses and government work better for every Nigerian.

The statement reads in parts: “We would like to bring to the notice of the general public of on-going investigation of alleged breach of the data privacy rights of Nigerians by some Data Controllers.

“In an effort to sensitise the general public and create the requisite awareness on the NDPR, series of publications were made by NITDA in electronic, print and new media.

“The agency has also written articles, made paper presentations and facilitated public and privately organised fora for the purpose of deepening compliance with the NDPR.

“We are happy to say that Nigerians and non-Nigerians have taken note of the NDPR as evidenced by over 400 phones calls and numerous email enquiries being received and treated daily.

“The Agency has gone further to prepare a detailed Draft Data Protection Implementation Framework and made available on the Agency’s website, www.nitda. gov.ng, for inputs from the general public.

“The Framework details are expectations from every stakeholder. Furthermore, a sample Privacy Policy is attached to guide government agencies and the private sector on compliance with the NDPR.”

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is a Federal Government Agency established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy as well as coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.

Specifically, Section 6(a, b & m) of the Act mandates NITDA to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria; provide guidelines to facilitate the establishment and maintenance of appropriate infrastructure for information technology and systems application and development in Nigeria for public and private sectors, urban-rural development, the economy and the government; and accelerate internet and intranet penetration in Nigeria and promote sound internet Governance by giving effect to the Second Schedule of the Act.