



The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), Mallam Kasifu Inuwa Abdullahi, says with the introduction of electric vehicles in the country, the nation is definitely advancing towards a vibrant economy.

Abdullahi made this remarks in Abuja, during the unveiling ceremony of the first Nigerian assembled Hyundai KONA Electric Vehicle, launched by National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

He averred that digital ecosystem is a sure way in creating value, wealth and prosperity, especially now that Nigeria is on its course to become one of the leading digital economies in the world.

For him, creating ecosystem is the only way to easily get value that will enable growth, wealth and prosperity.

He attributed the economic success of South Korea, which was not as developed as Nigeria 20 years ago, but today they have advanced in innovative technology to digital ecosystem.

The NITDA boss further agreed with the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), who spoke earlier at the event, that innovation is a rebirth of the reassembling of cars in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria should advance in the participation of building parts and not only in the assemblage of the automobile.

He stated that NITDA is working with start-ups, and young Nigerian entrepreneurs to develop ground breaking ideas on automobile, using Internet of Things (IOT), renewable energy and others.

“This is an opportunity to work together to challenge our start-ups” he added, as he declared his passionate excitement about the launching of the electric automobile.

He explained further that the NITDA is driven towards innovation and technology advancement, affirming that the Agency is committed to implementing the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria.





“Our mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria”, he said.

He reiterated that the recent ground breaking of National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (NDIEC) established by NITDA is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the Federal Government and its commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years as promised by Mr President.

“The NDIE Centre is intended to provide facilities that would encourage inquisitive perspectives and create opportunities for entrepreneurs to transform their skills to productivity. In addition, the Centre will provide the opportunity for start-ups to accelerate their innovations through design thinking sessions and co-innovation workshops,” he added.

Abdullahi also ascertain that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under the auspicious leadership of Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is taking enormous strides in promoting the President Muhammadu Buhari’s digital agenda by ensuring that Information Technology becomes a relevant tool in the nation’s development.

He applauded the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, and their partners, Stallion Group, for their innovation and contribution to the technological advancement of Nigeria.

He however, assured the NADDC and the Stallion Group that Nigerians have been very eager to use the Hyundai’s KONA, the first all-electric vehicle, since its first launch in Lagos on the 13th of November 2020.

Mallam Abdullahi, in company of other dignitaries, took a ride in the newly unveiled vehicle to the applause and admiration of everyone present.