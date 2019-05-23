<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged interested Information Communication Technology (ICT) start-ups, youths to apply for 2019 edition of FutureHack challenge.

The information is in a statement signed by the Director General of NITDA, Dr Isa Pantami, in Abuja on Thursday.

FutureHack is a national hackathon held in collaboration with academic institutions, where Nigeria’s teeming youths

are challenged to come up with solutions that will drive the digital and economic development of the country.

A hackathon is usually a day long coding competition where software programmers, developers, designers, etc, come together to build and design innovative things.

The technology agency boss stated that “NITDA is hosting three editions of its FutureHack challenge this year.

“The objective of the FutureHack is to develop and grow a global network of ICT expertise, comprising Nigerian youths within the country and in diaspora.

“It is targeted at inculcating entrepreneurship values in the academia and creating a platform where industry and public institutions will leverage on the academic research ecosystem to solve challenges.

“This year, the focus is on e-Health, e-Agriculture and e-Education.”

Pantami added that the first edition on e-Health would hold on June 24 to 25 in Abuja, while the second edition on e-Agriculture would hold from July 1 to July 2 in Kaduna State.

He noted that the third phase on e-Education would hold on July 15 and 16 in Osun.

The director general explained that the challenge was open to students, entrepreneurs and creative individuals.

He added that successful start-up groups in each category would have opportunities for cash prizes, incubation at an appropriate hub, exhibition at national and international events.

He said “start-ups with viable solutions also stand a chance of having their solutions adopted and implemented by establishments and institutions.”

The FutureHack challenge would be implemented through NITDA’s special purpose vehicle, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE).

Pantami, therefore, urged interested applicants seeking more information to visit FutureHack event portal on www.futurehack.ng.