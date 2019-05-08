<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has awarded its 2018/2019 scholarship to 49 citizens across the country to further their studies in relevant areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and ICT law.

The Director-General of NITDA, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Information Technology Development Fund Scholarship (NITDEF) is designed for Nigerian graduates who excelled in their first degrees in IT related courses to undertake Masters and Doctoral Degrees.

The scheme is aimed at promoting academic performance in IT and targets two persons from each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for masters degree and one from each of the six geo-political zone for the doctoral degree.

“NITDA, with the mandate of developing and regulating IT in Nigeria, has for the 2018/2019 scholarship year, awarded 49 scholarships for Masters and Doctoral Degrees in relevant areas of ICT/ICT Law through a competitive merit-based process.

“One scholar was selected per state, including the FCT at Masters level and one scholar per geo-political zone of the country at Doctoral level and MSc ICT law, “he said.

He said that the scholars were provided complete scholarship which include: tuition fee, accommodation and living expenses.

The D-G congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to utilise the opportunity to make the best out of their respective academic pursuit.

Pantami said that NITDEF was addressing the country’s ICT skills requirements to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration toward a sustainable economic growth.