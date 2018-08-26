Nigeria will host this year’s ​​​​​​​International Telecommunications Union (ITU) annual regional human capacity building workshop on “Strengthening capacities in Internet governance in Africa”​, according to Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Administrator of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

The event to be held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, from 27-29 August is organized by the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau in partnership with DiploFoundation and hosted by the DBI. It bears testimony to the rising profile of Nigeria’s foremost digital Institute.

Recall that the ITU Secretary-General, Mr. Houlin Zhou, recently commended DBI for its outstanding capacity-building pedigree and consistency in delivering global skills standard.

According to Adinde, the objectives of the workshop are to strengthen capacities of the ITU member nations in the field of Internet governance, involving different stakeholders in the delivery of the workshop, and to provide a general overview of key aspects related to international Internet governance discussions.​

All of this, he said, is a consequence of the outcomes of the ITU World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) 2017, where ITU member states agreed that capacity building of the ITU member nations in international Internet governance should be given priority.

This workshop is the second in a series of regional Internet governance capacity development events that ITU is organizing in collaboration with other stakeholders. The outcomes of these workshops will further strengthen the development of ITU’s capacity development and training programmes in the field of Internet governance, which are offered under the umbrella of the ITU Academy.

DBI, a training subsidiary of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has of late been in the vanguard of development and upgrading digital skills set in the country with programmes aimed at turning Nigerian digital natives, especially the youths, into experts with globally certified skills.