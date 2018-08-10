A team of Nigerian female teenagers on Thursday emerged winner of the 2018 Technovation World Pitch in California, United States.

The team, Save-A-Soul, developed a mobile application called ‘FD Detector’ to tackle the problem of fake pharmaceutical products in the country.

They were selected from 2,000 mobile app developers to represent Africa at the world pitch.

The Nigerian girls defeated teams from the United States, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China to become the first Nigerian team to win the competition.

Nigeria’s acting president Yemi Osinbajo applauded them.

“These young ladies in Junior Secondary School developed a mobile application called ‘FD Detector’ to tackle the problems of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria. Yesterday, they won the 2018 Technovation World Pitch in California. Congratulations! We are very proud of you,” Osinbajo tweeted.

The teenage girls from Anambra State will be pitching their app to investors in the Silicon Valley.

The team argue that Nigeria has the largest market for fake drugs, and they plan to partner with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), using the app, to tackle this challenge.

Technovation is a program that invites girls to identify a problem in their communities and then challenge them to solve them by developing apps.