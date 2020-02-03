<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The US-Nigeria Trade Council has endorsed an anti-corruption app, Flag’It, which was created by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

The council, which is a body that specialises in facilitating trade and investments between the United States and Nigeria, on behalf of Nigerians in the Diaspora, declared the initiative as an indication that Nigeria was fast moving in the direction of accountability and transparency.





Flag’It is a mobile technology Application Portal recently launched by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation for reporting corruption.

Already, the Federal Road Safety Corps has begun using the app to gather field reports against errant officers.

The council commended the MacArthur Foundation for supporting the initiative.

It advised the Federal Government to ensure that other agencies adopt the use of Flag’IT, saying this would boost the fight against corruption.