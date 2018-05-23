The federal government has disclosed its intention to partner with North Korea in a bid to enhance existing cooperation in space and information technology for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, dropped the hint when the Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Nigeria, Jon Chol, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

Onu said North Korea had made giant strides and massive investments in science and technology to boom innovations for sustainable development.

“Nigeria is now according science and technology its due recognition and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) is being driven by science and technology,” the Minister said.

He added that the Ministry was committed to effective and efficient utilisation of science and technology application to convert the enormous resources into products and services through a knowledge and innovation driven economy.

Earlier, Ambassador Jon Chol lauded Nigeria’s leading role in the subregion, stressing on the cogent need for more bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The country is well placed to explore development in science and technology for her development and North Korea could afford to rub shoulders with developed nations because it had developed her own satellite, nuclear and information technology to the maximum,” said Onu.