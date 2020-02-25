<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has denied the news going the rounds on the social media, which claimed that the Federal Government would commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora of the citizens.

A statement on Monday by Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson to the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, said, “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has been drawn to a misleading message purportedly authored by him, currently trending on social media.

“The fake news is circulating a message, which implies that all devices are now connected to the ministry’s systems and that effective tomorrow, it will commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

“The malicious message also further discourages citizens from sharing any messages or videos with political or religious content as it is now officially a crime and could even lead to arrest.





“The office of the Honourable Minister, initially ignored the message, which has been in the public domain for sometime, so as not to give undue attention to the originators but its spread, the efforts of well meaning Nigerians to get clarity and the need to ensure that all Nigerians are properly informed, has necessitated this disclaimer/public awareness.

“We are at a point in our nation’s history where the focus is on digitalising the Nigerian economy for the greater good of all, and divisive messages such as these are mere distractions.

“It is on record that Dr Pantami, as the then Director General of NITDA, initiated and passed the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR January 25th 2019), which solely exists to protect the privacy rights of every individual.

“The Honourable Minister enjoins all Nigerians, to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear, and creating public confusion.

“Under the leadership of Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is mandated to leverage on technology for a digital economy, and will not engage in acts that would sabotage its mandate.”