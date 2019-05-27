<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal government has launched a channels satellite TV provider on the Nigerian Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, limited Direct-To-Home, DTH platform called NextTv.

The satellite TV service with 140 channels is a partnership between NIGCOMSAT and NextTV which is poised to be joint venture company.

NextTV is a synergies of 3 media companies built to provide content over a Direct-To-Home platform as well as solutions for Telecommunication companies, OTT providers and PayTV operators and Mobile carriers.

Under the partnership, Nigus will be the lead partner in the joint venture company and brings the total investments capital needed for this venture as well as management, administration, license, marketing and content. NIGCOMSAT on its part provides the transponders for the use of NextTv with a minimum of 4 transponders available to the JV. NIGCOMSAT will hold a 15% equity stake in NextTv.

On the other side, GWIC provides the uplink equipment as well as access to back-up satellites to provide redundancies to NextTv and will hold a 10% equity stake in NextTv Minimal cost for premium quality DTH services to serve the continent of Africa.

Unveiling the satellite TV, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, said the federal government is interested in the partnership between NIGCOMSAT and Next and is ready to offer all the needed support to make the partnership work.