Doctors on Call Health Support Initiative, an NGO, on Tuesday unveiled e-medical transport mobile app known as Amba to provide health emergency services in the country.

Dr Adejobi Adeloye, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation at the official unveiling in Abuja said the app would bridge the gap between incidence and primary care.

Adeloye explained that the application was the first emergency aggregator system fully poised to reducing maternal mortality, downtime in ambulance and fire service response.

He said that it would provide employment for Nigerians and improve the overall emergency response in the country.

According to him, after the official launch of the app on Oct. 1, it will start operation in Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

He stated that after sometimes, it would be expanded to Port Harcourt, Enugu and Ibadan.

The chief executive noted that the new app would be available on playstore in android phones and it is user-friendly.

Adeloye said that the app would eliminate man-made delays, adding that it was fast and efficient on demand for car emergency service.

He stated that the organisation would teach its drivers on how to provide first aid, resuscitate patients and other essential emergency health services.