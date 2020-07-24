



The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has commissioned the Kaduna Emergency Communication Centre (ECC).

The Kaduna ECC was commissioned alongside five IT projects built by NCC and the other agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The project was commissioned by the Communications Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The ECC project was built to enable residents of Kaduna and environs to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies.

NCC had built ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Nineteen of the ECC have been activated while efforts are ongoing to extend it to other states.

The Minister also commissioned the Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC.

Three other projects by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), IT Community Centre in Katsina and IT Hub each in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Main Campus, Kaduna and University of Lagos, were also commissioned.





According to Kunle Azeez, Deputy Manager, Public Affairs of the Commission, the sixth project commissioned was the opening of Nigeria Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT)’s Northwest Regional Office in Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, Pantami said the projects were all connected to the country’s digital economy drive, as contained in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) unveiled by the President in November last year.

According to him, “these projects are connected to some of the pillars of the NDEPS, especially with respect to developmental regulation, digital literacy and skills, solid infrastructure, among others,” urging Nigerians, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the projects, to take advantage of the opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and other heads of agencies under the Ministry, have commended the Minister for promoting synergy among the agencies under his supervision.

According to Danbatta, “the projects will help in leading the country into a truly- digital economy.”