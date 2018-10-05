



The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, says the commission is committed to protecting telecom subscribers from being exploited by service providers.

Danbatta made the pledge at the opening of the 99th edition of Consumers Outreach Programme held in Ilorin on Thursday.

The Vice Chairman, who was represented by Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said telecom consumers have a right to be informed and be educated.

He said that empowerment and education of telecom consumers would fortify them with necessary tools against market exploitation.

Danbatta said the theme: “Using Information and Education as Tools for Consumer Empowerment and Protection” was chosen to reflect objectives of the Commission in ensuring consumers’ empowerment through provision of necessary information and education.

According to him, the initiatives for consumer empowerment and education include; organising Outreach Programmes such as Telecom Consumer Parliament, Consumer Outreach Programmes and Consumer Town Hall Meetings across the country.

He added that one of the fundamental rights of the telecom consumer was the right to receive correct information on the services they subscribed to.

He said: “Most telecom consumers are suffering and we want to put an end to that. They need to enjoy what they paid for.

“NCC wants them to know their rights, especially when their rights as consumers are being trampled upon.

“NCC with the mandate of regulating the telecommunication industry and protecting telecom consumers is ready to protect and fight for Nigerians.”

The NCC Vice Chairman urged the service providers to always communicate information to consumers in a plain and simple language.

NAN report that service providers present at the outreach include MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile and telecom consumers.