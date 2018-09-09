Officals of the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) have threatened to shut down ABG Communications and QQTV Digital Satellite Station for piracy and illegal broadcast of foreign television contents, after a surveillance visit to the transmission site in Kaduna.

Led by the NCC Director of Enforcement, Mr. Augustine Amodu, the Commission’s team visited the illegal transmission stations of ABG Communications and QQTV Digital Cable Satellite, where various transmitting equipment, antenna and dishes were mounted before heading for the companies’ headquarters along Ahmadu Bello Way.

Amodu accused Managements of ABG Communications and QQTV Digital Satellite of operating illegal broadcast outfits in Kaduna State and its environs.

He said the Commission had received letters of complaints from many television stations overseas, especially Aljazeera, EPI, Bensports, Skysports and Lalliga, among others, alleging that “ABG and QTV Satellite have been pirating and stealing their contents.”