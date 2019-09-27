<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has threatened to impose sanctions, including imprisonment, fine and confiscation of equipment being used by some companies and agencies of government to illegally occupy 5.4GHz frequency band.

The so-called 5.4GHz has less traffic through use and it can handle more traffic more efficiently, hence its popularity.

But, the NCC said that some companies, including agencies of government in 11 states were occupying the 5.4GHz frequency band illegally.

The regulator named 63 entities, including three government agencies, six banks and 55 telecoms and technology companies.

The identified companies operate in Akwa-Ibom; Benue; Cross River; Delta; Edo; Enugu; Imo; Kaduna; Kano; Lagos, and Oyo states.

The Commission, which addressed the document to all the unauthorised users, said the 5.4GHz band spanning 5.430-5.725GHz frequency range had been licensed in Nigeria.

It stressed that transmission of signals or use of equipment in any form on the band without a frequency license obtained from the NCC is illegal.