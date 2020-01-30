<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday inaugurated a committee to harmonise existing consumer outreach programmes.

In a statement sent by the commission, it said the committee will help to develop a more impeccable way to effectively manage consumer complaints received from the commission’s online media platforms.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, said this while inaugurating a 12-member committee.

He said market and service complexity had grown and consumers have become more sophisticated so, “there has also been an uptake in the use of non-traditional media to both engage with the commission and to seek redress,” he reportedly said.

Adewolu also said one of the primary statutory responsibilities of the NCC is the protection of the interest of the consumers.





“Accordingly, the commission has over the years, deployed a number of consumer engagement platforms in addition to other direct and indirect channels for consumers to seek information on the products and services offered by telecom licensees,” he said.

He recalled that licensees, particularly the mobile network operators (MNOs), just like the regulator, “now have 24/7 response teams manning their Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms so as to instantly respond to consumers.”

“As regulator, the NCC cannot be left behind,” he said. “We must carefully coordinate the activities carried out through the traditional engagement channels and the social media platforms in order to effectively and efficiently deliver on the Commission’s mandate of Protecting, Informing and Educating (PIE Mandate) the consumers.”

Meanwhile, Adewolu tasked the committee, which is expected to submit its report within a month, “to take personal responsibility for the prompt delivery of highest quality output, and to think outside the box.”