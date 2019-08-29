<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) says that it is collaborating with national security agencies and other stakeholders to put an end to the proliferation of fake and counterfeit products in the country.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Professor Umar Garba Danbatta stated this Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders sensitisation programme on the “Harzardous Effect of Non-Type Approved Hand sets and E-Waste: Impact on Quality of Services and E-waste” held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Represented by the Assistant Director zonal operation of the commission, Mr Clement Omife, Professor Danbatta said the Commission has found it necessary to educate the general public on the effect of using non approved electronic devices in the country.

Professor Danbatta explained that the use of fake devices has negative impact on the quality of services members of the public receive from these equipment.

He said that the use of genuine handsets and other devices by members of the public will help prevent the risk of economic loss and even health hazards associated with their use.

Professor Danbatta said that the Commission was doing all within its power to ensure that Nigerians are saved from the harzardous effects of using fake devices in the country.

He described the periodic sensitisation of consumers by the NCC as part of measures aimed at curbing the menace associated with use of fake communications devices.

In his paper presentation titled the “Socio-economic effects of counterfeit devices”, Mr Chukuma Nwaiwo of the Technical standard and Network Integrity Department said the proliferation of fake products and devices have negative effects on both government and the general public.

He said consumers should be aware of the fraud and other crimes associated with the use of fake devices and equipments.

Mr Chukuma urged Nigerians to support the Commission in its effort to ensure that fake and harzardous devices are prevented from entering into the country.

The sensitisation programme was attended by wokers of the NCC, security agencies, state government official, civil society groups and NYSC members.