The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday in Sokoto organized its 97th outreach programme aimed at sensitising Telecom consumers to know their right towards having value for their money

NCC which is the regulatory body of all Telecoms companies operating in Nigeria also divulged that they are out to ensure that service providers deliver services in line with global best practices.

In her opening remarks, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said Nigerians have the right to be informed and protected from undue exploitation by the service providers.

Speaking on the theme, “Using Information and Education As Tools For Consumer Empowerment and Protection” Mr Felicia said, they have come to discuss consumer/service provider relationship.

“The event is one of the initiatives of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bring together Telecom Consumers on the urban areas with Network Operators and Regulators (NCC) formerly discuss, proper solutions bro consumer-related issues and ensure consumers have value for money through effective service delivery.

“The forum seeks to educate Telecom consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also serves as a feedback mechanism for the Consumers and the Service Providers as well as the industry as a whole”.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Consumer Affairs Burreau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, Mrs Felicia debunked insinuations that Telecom mast and towers has negative effect on residence where it’s located.

“Contrary to speculations by most people, WHO says radiation from Telecom mast and towers does not have any negative health effect on the people residing within the radius of the master or towers”.

Adedigba also explained how the NCC is using diverse measures to ensure that consumers continue to have value for their money and are not subjected to undue exploitation.