NCC: Nigeria’s active internet subscribers hit 140 million

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has declared that the country’s active internet users have reached over 140 million with broadband penetration at 40.01% as of the end of September 2021.

NCC’s executive vice-chairman, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, made the declaration on Thursday in Port Harcourt while speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised for the commission’s licensees in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.

Danbatta, who was represented by the executive commissioner, Stakeholders’ Management, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, said the commission will continue to roll out forward-looking and all-inclusive regulatory initiatives to provide market opportunities for all licensees.

He said: “Improving stakeholder satisfaction is also central to all of the Commission’s regulatory activities, whether they pertain to technical regulation, or to market regulation activities.

“As I mentioned at the Lagos “Talk to the Regulator” forum, regular interactions with our licensees enable us to gain valuable insights which we leverage upon to improve our regulatory output and drive excellence. To put this in context, successes being achieved by the industry are all because we put stakeholder satisfaction at the centre of our activities.

“The success of this focus is borne out in improvements in key indices such as contribution to GDP (which grew to 14.42% in Q2’2021), active internet subscription (which reached over 140 million at the end of September 2021), teledensity (which reached 99.98% at the end of September 2021) and Broadband penetration (which reached 40.01% at the end of September 2021).

“Our objective is to put the industry on an even faster growth trajectory where we can meet, and even surpass the national policy objectives detailed in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2021-2025) and other policy instruments for the sector.

“We will therefore continue to roll-out forward-looking and all-inclusive regulatory initiatives to provide market opportunities for all our licencees. So that we can achieve national policy targets with maximum efficiency.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Port Harcourt zonal coordinator of NCC, Mrs. Benny Eze, said the stakeholders forum, with the theme, “Improving Stakeholder Satisfaction”, was aimed at improving the satisfaction of stakeholders and strengthening consumer engagement.