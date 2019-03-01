



Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to more than 113.8 million in January 2018, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said.

The NCC made this known on Friday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for January 2019 posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 113,875,204 in January 2019 from the 111,632,516 recorded in December 2018, showing an increase of 2,242,688 new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel and MTN gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile and Globacom were the big losers.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained more with 2,o31, 214 new internet users in January 2019, increasing its subscription to 45,931,171 as against 43,899,957 in December 2018.

It further showed that Airtel was second, gaining new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 30,460,528 in January 2019 as against 29,757,791 in December 2018.

It said that Globacom lost 454,409 internet users, decreasing its subscription in January 2019 to 27,600,539 from 28,054,948 recorded in December 2018.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile also lost 36,854 internet users in January 2019 with 9,882,966 as against

9,919,820 recorded in December 2018.