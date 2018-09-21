The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has developed the 622 Toll-Free Line through which customers can easily lodge their complaints.

Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, the NCC Deputy Director, Customer Services, disclosed this during a Town Hall Meeting with Telecommunications service Providers and customers in Kazaure town, headquarters of Kazaure local government of Jigawa on Friday.

Adedigba explained that the commission has also developed 2442 NDD short code to solve the problem of unsolicited text messages and calls.

He stated that the commission had also issued directive to service providers to desist from force/automatic renewal of data services without the prior consents of subscribers.

“We have done that and that has actually taken effect from May 21, 2018,

“We need to emphasise here that failure to comply with the above directive will attract penalties and sanctions from the commission,” he said.

During the meeting, many customers complained of poor network services provided by telecommunication providers which affects their daily activities.

They appealed to service providers to redouble their efforts in providing some services as part of their corporate social responsibility to the people.

On their part, the service providers promised to obey the laid down rules and regulations of the commission and live up to the expectations of their clients to ensure effective service delivery.