The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) rose from talks at the weekend with a firm commitment to collaborate on boosting the NDA with high profile technology.

Executive vice chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, held talks with the commandant, NDA, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, at the NCC headquarters, Abuja. Among the guests from NDA include academy provost, Prof. Azubuike Nwankwo; director of ICT, Air Commodore A. S. Bulus; dean of military science, Prof. F. N. Oguleka; registrar, Brig. Gen. I. M. Jallo among others.

The NDA shopping list for the NCC include the need for a server-managed wireline infrastructure, building of two additional computer–based testing (CBT) centres fitted with up to and not limited to 350 computers; NCC should also open its doors for collaboration in manpower training for academic and nonacademic staff of NDA; boost the existing end user electronics centre, and a robust backup power to support the infrastructure, among others.

Danbatta, a professor of telecommunications engineering told his guests that “intervening in boosting NDA technology infrastructure is to ensure the future of our country,” adding that NCC would also assist in boosting cybersecurity programmes of the academy.

He said the NCC had deployed and built two computer laboratories and optic fibre links for the two campuses in Kaduna through the Commission’s Advance Digital Awareness Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI), and assured the visitors of NCC’s readiness to collaborate with the management to make NDA a world – class institution.

Earlier, the commandant of NDA, Major Gen. Oyebade, told the NCC management led by Prof. Danbatta that the NDA which was founded in 1964 solely for military training has since 2007, metamorphosed into a degree awarding institution with several faculties where cadets are awarded degrees alongside their military trainings.

Indeed, the NDA now offers post graduate programmes in several disciplines. Oyebade admitted that the present and future military battles would depend on science and technology hence the need to hold talks with the NCC.