Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has urged telecoms service providers to treat consumers as kings through provision of quality of service.

Danbatta, who gave the task on Thursday in Abuja at the 84th Edition Telecom Consumer Parliaments (TCP), said the popular clause that “Consumer is King” is held in high esteem in the commission.

“Everything we do focuses on how the consumers can get maximum value for money spent while also promoting competition among the telecoms operating companies.

“Consumers are the reason the regulator and the operators are in business. Without the consumer, there cannot be operators and if there are no operators, I wonder if we, as regulator, have any reason for existence,” he said.

Danbatta assured that NCC would continue to strive to achieve the target of ensuring availability, accessibility and affordability of services to telecoms consumers.

He, however, noted that in spite of series of initiatives introduced by the commission to keep operators on their toes, gaps were still being noticed in the areas of quality of service delivery and consumer complaint resolution, among others.

“Let me reiterate the fact that improving telecoms services has become critical not only to businesses but also to the entire national economy.

“Access to telecom services has become an enabler of economic development. Most people and industries rely on improved telecoms service delivery to carry out the services personal and official tasks more efficiently and effectively.

“This is why it has become important that we, as regulator of the telecommunications industry, continuously hold forums such as TCP to engage relevant stakeholders to push the frontier of improved service delivery forward,” he said.

He further pointed out that to promote improved service delivered by the operators, the Commission has been closely monitoring the quality of service using key Performance indicators as well as sanction them for poor service quality

“We also ensure that we constantly dialogue with industry stakeholders in a forum such as this in order to help diagnose their challenges and inadequacies and then proffer solutions aimed at helping them to improve on the overall service delivery to consumers.

“Also, we monitor call centers and customer service centres of the operators to ensure availability of adequate and efficient facility to handle consumer complaints and requests without delay.

“We have also mandated service providers to develop Individual Code of Practice as an offshoot of our Consumer Code of Practice Regulations, 2007 in order to make sure consumers are treated well at care centres.

“We are working to ensure that operators serve consumers better by encouraging them to build more customer care centres accessible to their customers across the nation,” he said.