The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July.

It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June.

NCC said with 161.42 million lines recorded in July and 162.30 million in June, the lines decreased by 881,586.

Also the Mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for active mobile lines in July was 125,444 as against 217,566 in June, a decrease of 92,122.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in July was 140,582 compared to June, which had 140,627 lines, indicating a decrease of 45 lines.

According to NCC, the number of Voice-Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 101,131 in July compared with 97,941 recorded in June, recording an increase of 3,190.

It also revealed that Teledensity reduced by 0.69 in July to 115.57 as against 116.26 in June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said the number of connected lines in July stood at 238.21 million as against 239.33 million in June, a decrease of 1.12 million.

The CDMA for connected lines for July was 246,126 as against 3.58 million in June, a decrease of 3.33 million, the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in July was 350,998 compared to June that had 350,644, an increase of 354 lines.

It also showed that the number of VOIP for connected lines in July was 667,763 as against 642,734 in June rising by 25,029 lines.