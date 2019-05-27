<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said it has shelved its threat to demolish over 7,000 telecommunications masts belonging to some telecommunications providers erected across the country.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos.

He said the NCAA decided to withdraw the threat following the compliance of the affected companies with its directive to obtain the statutory Aviation Height Clearance (AHC).

“As you will recall, we sent out letters to them and the action has triggered them to a positive action that we want.

“It has prompted them to come around to discuss how to pay the outstanding money.

“We won’t get to the stage of dismantling since they have come and we are talking.

“The NCAA has opened line of communication with Global Communications Limited and others and hopefully, there will be no need to enforce the ultimatum,” he said.

NCAA had, on April 23, issued a 30-day ultimatum to the defaulters to obtain the AHC Certificate or face their masts being pulled down by the agency for safety violations.