NASA has announced that “private astronauts” will be able to travel to the International Space Station – starting next year.

The US space agency said the “commercial spaceflights” will last up to 30 days, and those taken into orbit will perform duties that “fall into approved commercial and marketing activities”.

It will cost about $35,000 (£27,000) a night, according to US media.

If there is enough demand, there will be two such privately funded trips a year, NASA said.

The astronauts will travel on a US spacecraft and will have to meet the agency’s medical standards.