



MTN Nigeria Plc on Wednesday unveiled the trial of e-SIM services on its network to improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for its customers.

The network provider disclosed during the virtual unveiling in Lagos that the launch followed approvals received from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Mazen Mroue, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, said that the company was eager to get through the trial process so that the technology could be deployed for the benefit of every Nigerian.

Mroue said that the evolution of e-SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules cards) was designed to deliver unprecedented freedom and flexibility.

“Unlike the physical SIMs, e-SIMs are built into smartphones, devices and wearables. They support multiple profiles and allow customers to connect multiple numbers to their e-SIM devices.

“Notwithstanding the sophistication of e-SIMs, the onboarding requirements are the same, as are required for a physical SIM.

“Hence, SIM registration, in line with existing regulatory prescriptions, remains a requirement for activating a device embedded with an e-SIM,” he said.

The CEO, however, said that the e-SIMs were particularly useful for people who wanted to manage personal and business lines easily and effectively, or want a separate profile for data.

He noted that the new technology would also be extremely convenient for frequent travellers and tourists, making it easier for them to opt for and keep a local subscription when visiting Nigeria.





Mroue disclosed that the trial would run for one year and open on a first come first served basis to a limited number of subscribers.

“We are in a fast-paced digital age, with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape.

“Against this backdrop, customers depend on us to provide high quality, reliable and easy-to-use connectivity solutions.

“With the introduction of the e-SIM, we will offer customers a seamless and distinctive digital experience, with new levels of flexibility, simplicity and convenience.

“This is a further demonstration of our firm commitment to delivering the benefits of a bold new digital world to our customer and we will continue seeking new ways to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter,” Mroue stated.

According to him, MTN is spearheading e-SIM adoption in Nigeria as part of efforts to enable the digital economy.

He advised that the subscribers who own e-SIM compatible devices, setting up an e-SIM profile with a new or existing mobile plan was quick and easy.

“All it takes is a visit to an MTN service centre where frontline staff will help in registration and onboarding at no cost.

“The e-SIM users will also be able to link multiple compatible devices and smart wearables such as tablets, smartwatches and others to their profile.”